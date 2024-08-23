Italian search teams located on Friday (23) the body of Hannah, the 18-year-old daughter of British billionaire Mike Lynch, the last person missing in the sinking of the Bayesian, the yacht that sank last Monday (19) off the coast of Sicily, Italy, after a strong tornado.

During the morning, the divers returned to the depth of 50 meters, where the yacht is located, in search of the last victim, after having recovered on Thursday (22) the body of the fifth of the six missing, who was precisely Mike Lynch, according to the international press.

All that remained was to find Hannah, after having recovered the bodies of the president of the Morgan Stanley International bank, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, and the businessman’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda; while on the first day of the search the body of the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, was found at sea.

In the middle of the morning, search teams located the young woman’s body and an hour later they managed to recover it and take it to dry land to be transferred by ambulance to the Portici cemetery in Palermo, where the remains of the other six victims of the shipwreck are located.

The young woman was found, like the other victims, outside the cabins, which leads one to believe that the six victims tried to leave the yacht while it was sinking.

The Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the shipwreck for the crimes of multiple homicide and shipwreck due to negligence, may now order autopsies on the victims and announced a press conference for this Saturday (24) to give details about the opening of the investigation.

It remains to be clarified how it was possible for the 56-meter yacht, equipped with the most sophisticated technologies and radar equipment, to have sunk in just a few minutes, as demonstrated by the numerous videos acquired by investigators in the homes and at a yacht club located in the area.

One of the hypotheses initially formulated was the breakage of the mast, which measured 75 meters, but rescue operations have shown that the instrument is intact.

Another is that the ship listed so much that water entered because the hatches and side doors were open, despite warnings that a storm was approaching.