Divers encounter sharks – suddenly they are surrounded

As a snorkeler puts his head underwater, one of two sharks is just centimeters from his face. A drone films the close encounter.

Tel Aviv – Four divers were surprised by at least two sharks off the coast of Israel. The sharks came closer and closer and quickly surrounded the snorkelers. Actually, there’s no reason to panic, because humans generally don’t fit into the sandbar sharks’ prey pattern. In addition, the sea predators are unlikely to occur so close to the coast.

Encounters between sharks and humans are rare and even more rarely end in attacks. However, there are always tragic exceptions. It didn’t come until the summer of 2023 In Egypt, a 23-year-old Russian man was suddenly attacked by a tiger shark about life.

Divers surrounded by sharks – group panics

A drone records how two shadows suddenly approach the unsuspecting divers in the shallows. In the video from the air it is immediately clear that these are sharks. The so-called sandbar sharks approach the group in wide circles. When one of the divers puts his head underwater, he almost collides with one of the sharks. According to the British newspaper The Independent The video footage comes from drone pilot Ilan Elgrably. He happened to record the encounter from the air with his drone off the coast of Israel. Elgrably posted the video on TikTok in August 2023.

Apparently no one expected to encounter sharks in this area. Huddled together and flailing their arms, they watch helplessly as the sandbar sharks circle ever tighter. There will probably not be an attack; at least the recording ends happily. It would also have been extremely atypical: The shark species feeds largely on smaller fish. They usually give people a much wider berth than in the video.

Sandbar sharks – are these sea predators even dangerous?

Sandbar sharks typically grow up to 2.2 meters. However, there have also been sightings of specimens measuring three meters in length. Their characteristic gray-brown back color, white belly and prominent dorsal fin give them a typical predatory appearance. But according to the Swiss animal protection organization Shark Foundation Despite its size, the shark appears to be harmless to humans.