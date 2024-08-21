Home World

Moritz Bletzinger

The coast guard in Italy has found two bodies in the wreck of the yacht “Bayesian”. The salvage operations off Sicily are ongoing.

Palermo – Early on Monday morning (19 August), the yacht “Bayesian” sank off the coast of Sicily. One man died in the accident in Italy and six people were missing. Around 50 hours later, on Wednesday afternoon (21 August), divers located two bodies inside the sunken luxury yacht for the first time. The lifeless bodies were spotted inside the yacht, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported, citing authorities.

After boat accident in Sicily: Divers discover two bodies in the wreck of the “Bayesian”

According to the coast guard, fire department divers were able to reach the cabins of the “Bayesian” through a hole in the hull a few hours earlier. However, the doors were blocked by displaced furniture and other objects.

One of the reasons why the rescue work is so difficult is that the divers only have ten minutes to work on the bottom. After that, they have to return to the surface from a depth of 50 meters.

Divers search for missing people after the sinking of the “Bayesian”. © Vigili del Fuoco/Fabio la Blanca

Yacht accident in Italy: Bodies found, but apparently not yet recovered

Two bodies have now been located, but according to Italian media, they have not yet been recovered. The bodies were found behind mattresses in a bunk. One of the bodies has been identified as a man.

The six missing people from the “Bayesian” disaster in Italy are British tech billionaire Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, top banker Jonathan Bloom (Morgan Staney International), Lynch’s lawyer and the wives of both men.

Severe storm sank yacht “Bayesian” off Sicily – missing billionaire wanted to celebrate new beginning

Lynch had invited people on a sailing trip on the luxury yacht to celebrate his acquittal after a spectacular turnaround in a fraud trial, according to British media. The billionaire wanted to make a “fresh start,” said British politician John Gummer.

A severe storm over Palermo caused the yacht “Bayesian” to capsize about half a nautical mile off the coast. The ship sank within minutes, as the video from a surveillance camera shows. This is entirely possible if a large wave hit the side or doors were open, explains deep-sea expert Philippe Epelbaum at IPPEN.MEDIA.

Why did the yacht sink off Sicily? The public prosecutor’s office and port authority are currently investigating

The port authority and the Termini Imerese public prosecutor’s office are currently conducting investigations. The aim is to clarify whether all safety precautions were observed on board the yacht. At the same time, salvage work in the water is continuing tirelessly. The first findings will be available on Wednesday. (moe)