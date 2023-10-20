Senator disagrees with the minister on issues such as establishing terms of office for magistrates; Supreme x Congress relationship is tense

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated on Thursday night (October 19, 2023) that the differences between the Three Powers are “natural”. The statement was made during participation in the 26th International Congress of Constitutional Law, in Brasília, in the presence of the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Gilmar Mendes.

Gilmar and Pacheco disagree on issues being discussed in the National Congress to limit the powers of Supreme Court ministers. An example is the establishment of a mandate for STF ministers.

Pacheco has already expressed himself in favor of the measure, which he said is beneficial for the Judiciary and Brazilian society, while Gilmar has already declared that he is against the discussion. The minister said that the proposal is a “Trojan Horse”.

Currently, the Supreme Court is facing a difficult time in its relationship with Congress. The reason is the growing tension between the Judiciary and Legislative Powers, mainly with the Senate.

During the Congress, Pacheco also said that, despite the differences, the Three Powers have something that unites them: “appreciation for the Constitution and zeal for Brazilian democracy”.

The president of the Senate defended a “harmonious functioning” of the Three Powers, but added that full democracy is not only achieved through elections, but also through “improvement”. According to him, there is a “obligation” of the Three Powers to constantly evolve.

Pacheco’s statement was given on the same day as the thematic session in the Senate plenary on PEC 8 of 2021, which proposes limit monocratic decisions and requests for views (extra time to analyze cases) at the STF.

The text was approved by the CCJ (Commission for the Constitution of Justice) on October 4th. The proposal is now in the plenary, but needs to be guided by Pacheco. According to the President of the House, there is no set date for voting. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 372 kB).

With tension between the Senate and the Supreme Court, anti-STF agendas are advancing in Congress. Understand here the proposals discussed in Congress to bar the powers of magistrates.

35 YEARS OF THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION

The Congress started on Tuesday night (Oct 17, 2023). On that occasion, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso It is Gilmar Mendes, president and dean of the STF, respectively, performed the opening, entitled “Contemporary challenges to constitutional democracy”.

On Wednesday (October 18, 2023), there were 4 panels. Among the participants were ministers Fernando Haddad, from the Farm, Flavio Dino, from the Justice and Public Security, It is Simone Tebet, of Planning and Budget. In addition to other STF ministers.

Recognized as one of the most important in the area of ​​law, the academic event’s key theme is the 35th anniversary of the Federal Constitution – promulgated on October 5, 1988. In total, the edition has 6 panels and 1 round table, not counting the opening and closing.

The Congress is a realization of the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) and the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), with support from Cedis (Center for Law, Internet and Society), from Cepes (Research Center), of the Peter Habërle Research Center, of Lisbon Legal Forum It’s from fiber (Brazil Europe Integration Forum).