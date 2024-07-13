Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

A holidaymaker from Denmark was able to put his luxury watch back on his wrist after a year. A diver had found it after three dives.

Palma – On Mallorca, where bays are regularly overcrowded, a Danish holidaymaker has lost his expensive luxury watch. The loss occurred back in 2023. At that time, the Dane jumped into the water, causing the family heirloom to come off his wrist and fall to the seabed. A year later, an amateur diver managed to find the watch after several attempts and hours of searching.

Mallorca holidaymaker loses luxury watch: diver finds it after a year

On July 2, amateur diver Giorgio was able to return the 65,000 Euro model “Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time” to the Dane, as the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) reported. Giorgio and his girlfriend spend their free time looking for lost rings, keys and other metal objects in the water. “In total, I was underwater for almost nine hours and at the end I looked for the watch using a marking system specially developed for the complicated case,” Giorgio told the MZ.

All good things come in threes: A hobby diver finds a holidaymaker’s luxury watch after a year on the seabed. © Photomontage oceans-image/IMAGO/Screenshot Instagram/@mallorcadetecting

It was not until the third attempt that the watch was found. The main problem was the one and a half meter high seaweed where the Dane had lost it, explained Giorgio. Although the watch was ten meters deep, the dense seaweed posed an obstacle even for the expensive metal detector. The location also made the search operation considerably more difficult. The site of the operation, Port de sa Pedra de s’Ase, is difficult to reach even with diving equipment and the necessary devices. “Even from the shore, it would still be 500 meters to the place where the watch was,” explained Giorgio.

Mallorca: Diver finds luxury watch with his own search system after a year

Despite the high fuel costs, the couple decided to reach the search site from another location. After the first search attempt, however, they put the project on hold for the time being. In June, Giorgio started a second dive and spent a total of five hours underwater. “That gives you a lot of time to think. I’m an industrial designer and wanted to improve the search system,” said the amateur diver. Finally, he had the crucial idea: a self-made marking system made of plastic bottles.

Discover Mallorca: 10 top sights away from Ballermann View photo gallery

This idea was the key to success. “I had a central buoy as a midpoint marker, which I lowered at the GPS position of the last anchor marker. I also threw 24 other markers into the water,” explained Giorgio. 0.5-liter bottles were attached to two-liter plastic bottles filled with sand using a one-and-a-half-meter-long string. “The small bottles were numbered from 1 to 24 and were held in the water by the buoyancy of the string, while the large ones were on the bottom with sand. So I set up a net and then divided the area into smaller ones. I searched these with the detector,” reported Giorgio.

Diver makes discovery in Mallorca: Luxury watch still running after a year in the water

The amateur diver first found cans and small metal parts before finally discovering the luxury watch. Although it was covered in coral and a little rusty, it was still working. “I went underwater with joy and then went straight to the surface to tell the Dane, who wishes to remain anonymous, the good news,” said Giorgio. The watch owner, who was present on the third dive, was very happy about the good news. After the successful search, Giorgio brought all the plastic bottles back to shore.

While the Dane’s watch was lying on the seabed, a thief managed to Stealing luxury watches in an unusual place. (vk)