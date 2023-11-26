Home page World

Marcus Gable

Giant jellyfish are not uncommon in the sea. Neither do crabs. But when these two animals dive through the oceans as a unit, things get strange.

Bangkok – The seemingly endless expanses of the oceans have a few surprises in store. After all, large parts are still unexplored due to their depth. And not accessible to humans.

Diver encounters giant jellyfish: “Stowaway” is hiding in the animal

But even just below the surface, swimmers, surfers and divers can discover the unexpected. Like this one, apparently taken off Thailand Video shows that USA Today spread.

It’s about a diver’s encounter with a giant jellyfish. So far it’s pretty unspectacular. But the person wearing gloves approaches the animal directly and, when looking inside, sees a “stowaway”.

There is actually a crab sitting under the jellyfish’s umbrella. It is unclear whether she went on board voluntarily or simply slipped in and was no longer able to free herself. In any case, the diver tries to help the crab out, but this is not met with any immediate approval. On the first attempt she slides a little deeper into her hiding place.

Diver discovers crab in jellyfish: animals are separated from each other again

However, the video description reveals that the crab was ultimately removed from the jellyfish. It remains to be seen which animal is more indebted to the human helper. The crab because it’s finally free again? Or the jellyfish because it no longer has to carry a “stowaway” through the ocean?

In any case, after this encounter the animal connection was quickly over. And both can now swim or crawl their way again. The next unexpected encounter underwater is sure to come.

Further reports from the sea: 40 kilo jellyfish and a huge ball of ghost nets

