The tragedy dates back to 2013. The victim worked for the Marittima Sub Service

Imperia – The monochrome judge Antonio Romano, of Imperia, has Marco Cuppari and former partner Massimiliano Tortorella each sentenced to one year and four months each of the Marittima Sub Service for the death of Gianni Previato26 years old, the diver originally from Rivoli (Turin), drowned on 29 May 2013 in the waters of the port of Imperia.

Previato was working with a colleague on behalf of the company. According to what was reconstructed the dinghy on which Previato was, before crashing into a pier and dropping the diver into the water was traveling at high speed.

The prosecutor Lorenzo Fornace in the discussion had requested, respectively, a sentence of 2 years and 6 months and 1 year and 8 months. The magistrate had justified the request for a sentence, explaining that the two defendants must be held responsible for the death of the young man, as the rubber boat on which they were traveling was not up to standard.

According to an expert opinion, in fact, it was found that the position of the steering console was too far forward. Furthermore, Previato was not wearing a life jacket and, according to the public prosecution, it was the responsibility of the two defendants to check that the diver had it.