Industrial accidentsEvery week someone in the Netherlands dies as a result of an industrial accident. If it has just happened, it will be in the news all the time, but then the silence follows. What went wrong? How did it end? You often don’t hear about it anymore. We spoke with relatives, employers and colleagues who were involved in an industrial accident. This is the first episode of the series In the harness: Bart, the diver.
