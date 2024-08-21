La Spezia – A 17 year old girl was injured in the back after a dive from a height, according to some witnesses, of about 10 meters in the Cinque Terre. The episode happened on Wednesday afternoon in Manarola. After the impact with the water, the young swimmer complained of severe back pain, so much so that those who were with her called for help.

The following intervened: militia of the Corniglia Public Assistance which required the intervention of thePegaso helicopter rescue service of the Tuscany Regionwho transported the girl in red code to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa after having hoisted her up via winch directly from the rocks.