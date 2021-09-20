From Thursday to Sunday, from via del Campo to piazza Don Gallo, ten exhibitions dedicated to the link between community, art and regeneration

Divago, the Genoese project that brings art to via del Campo

Genoa – From via del Campo to Piazza San Marcellino, from Piazza Vacchero to Piazza Don Andrea Gallo. From Thursday 23 August to Sunday 26 the historic center becomes an open-air museum for the second edition of the Divago Festival, the review conceived in Genoa in 2019 with the aim of exhibiting itinerant works using public places and researching new languages ​​in contemporary art.

Silvia and Arianna are part of the Mixta association: «We are a collective of artists and curators who work in the area to create a dialogue between art and citizenship. Our pivotal project is Divago, which can be summarized with three key words: community, art and regeneration ». The exhibitions will be in via del Campo, in piazza del Campo, in piazza San Marcellino, in piazza Vacchero, in piazza Don Andrea Gallo and from the church of San Marcellino. “Art is our tool, with sound and environmental installations and performances our artists intervene in life and in the squares to weave the community together, to intrigue citizens and to overcome social boundaries” adds Arianna.

Until Sunday 26 September it will be possible to observe the exhibitions of ten artists: Marina Arienzale, Camilla Gurgone, Giuseppe Mirigliano, Niccolò Masini, Pengpeng Wang, the duo Letizia Artioli and Atōmi, the duo Beatrice Caruso and Rebecca Sforzani and the collective Mefistofeledocumenta.

The exhibitions will be open every day from 3pm to 7pm, while on Saturday the closing is anticipated to 6pm. On Saturday 25 September at 6.30 pm in Piazza Don Andrea Gallo there will be a talk entitled “Public art and social commitment”.

To support the Divago project was also born a crowdfunding hosted on the productionidalbasso.com website. Access to the Divago Festival is free and the Green pass is not required to visit the exhibitions. For more information on the exhibition you can also visit the official Facebook page event or that of the Festival.