Ditib and Hamas: Islamic associations find clear words about Israel

KHardly any other federal state has such close relations with Israel as North Rhine-Westphalia. For decades it has been appropriate for every newly elected Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia to undertake their first major trip abroad to Israel. Hendrik Wüst (CDU) was in the Holy Land in March 2022. After the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, Wüst immediately found clear words.

Seen in this light, it was no surprise that Nathanael Liminski – Wüst’s head of the State Chancellery and Minister for International Relations – invited the leaders of the four major Islamic associations in North Rhine-Westphalia to a discussion on Monday afternoon “on the necessary conclusions”. There can be divided opinions about the conflict situation in the Middle East that has been simmering for years, but not about the cruel and criminal attacks on Israel.