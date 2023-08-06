Daniel Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, is the main suspect in the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a 44-year-old Colombian doctor whose body was found dismembered on the island of Koh Phangan, in southern Thailand.

Police sources consulted by EFE They pointed out that the 29-year-old man confessed to the crime, which was apparently driven by “jealousy” and fear that the surgeon would “deceive him.”

In the midst of the commotion generated by the violent death of Arrieta, who was originally from Lorica (Córdoba), a disturbing video published by Sancho a few years ago on his Instagram account became relevant.

In this clip, the young man accused of perpetrating the murder gave life to the fictional character of the ‘Joker’, a villain from ‘Gotham City’, regarded as ‘The Clown Prince of Crime’ and one of Batman’s archenemies.

Sancho donned the anti-hero’s iconic makeup, with eyes painted green and a mouth smeared red, as well as his signature costume in bright colors.

The impersonation was not limited to the physical appearance: for a few seconds, Rodolfo Sancho’s son entered the role and made strange movements with his face and body. At one point, he even pretended to be holding a gun and then pretended to have shot himself in the head.

The video, dated October 2019, did not go unnoticed among users after the crime, apparently orchestrated and executed by Daniel Sancho, came to light.

What is known about the murder of Edwin Arrieta

The body of Edwin Arrieta, a 44-year-old Colombian doctor, was found dismembered in bags. The police sources consulted by the aforementioned agency commented that this Saturday, August 5, Sancho accompanied the authorities to the places where, apparently, he dumped the human remains of the victim.

according to the newspaper bangkokpostciting sources of the investigation, both men had arranged to travel and meet in Koh Phangan, where Arrieta booked a hotel room from July 31 to August 3.

Sancho reported the disappearance of the Colombian surgeon on Thursday, August 3, the same day that a garbage collector found human parts in a bag of fertilizers and the suspicions of the authorities began. A day later, on Friday, more remains were found along with a T-shirt and shorts.

So far, the 29-year-old is the main suspect in the crime. He began to be questioned on Friday about the cuts and scratches that he showed on his body the day he reported her missing, and at this time, according to EFE, He is being held at the Koh Phangan police station.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME