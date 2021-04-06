Zinedine Zidane has left a message of affection to Italy and the Juventus of Turin. As soon as the game against Liverpool was over, the Real Madrid coach winked at Sky Italia to Vecchia Signora: “I like what I do, it is difficult to do better even if I have the team to do it. Italy is in my heart, I spent five years in Turin and Juventus is still important to me. But now I’m here … “.

The Marseillais played 212 games with the jersey of the Juventus in which he scored 31 goals and gave 38 assists. In his record as a player bianconero there are two Italian cups, one Intercontinental, one European Super Cup and one for Italy. In addition to being included in the FIFA World XI in two seasons.

Zidane arrived at Juventus in 1996 from Girondins de Bordeaux in exchange for 3,500,000 euros. In his first season in Italy he scored seven goals and gave and managed three passes, one to win the Intercontinental, in 44 games. Your second year in Turin, season 97/98, was the best in his scorer facet with 11 points and eight assists, all of them in a Champions League in which he saw Madrid lift the Seventh against Juventus, in 48 games. In 98/99 their numbers fell to two goals and six assists in 40 games.. Zidane improved a season later with five goals and an assist in 41 games before leaving his last flashes as bianconero with six goals and 14 assists in 39 games prior to his signing for Real Madrid from the Galacticos in the summer of 2001 in exchange for 77,500,000 euros.

“Liverpool shot only once and scored a goal”

Earlier, Zinedine Zidane appeared in the Movistar Champions League flash interview and was satisfied with the 3-1 victory against Liverpool, which is on track for the tie for Madrid. However, the French coach was cautious: “The lap remains, it will not be easy.”

How do you feel after such a victory?

I feel very good, but it is a mixture of all emotions. We played a great game, with difficulties at the beginning of the second half. But we played a very good game, I’m proud of everyone, it’s not easy, this is the Champions League. The return remains, it will not be easy.

Did the drawing change when you knew you couldn’t count on Varane?

We have not changed anything, only Militao for Varane. We changed that, but we kept the 4-3-3, it is what we had worked on.

Looking for the backs of the wings with aerial balls, was it in the plan?

Yes, there was something to do out there, the wingers are very offensive and we have done well in that sense. And with the quality of Toni (Kroos) and Vinicius, the first goal was fantastic.

Too bad Salah’s goal …

They shot only once and scored the goal. And that’s it. It’s complicated, that’s how football is. We are a little late, there is a rejection… But I am staying with my team, from the beginning to the end.

Vinicius was confirmed with a double.

He is playing well, he is helping the team and when he scores a goal that gives him energy. That’s for sure.

Are you already thinking about the Classic?

Today to enjoy the game. Tomorrow we’ll see. We know that El Clásico is coming on Saturday, now to enjoy this and to recover well.

“Vinicius needed to score a goal”

The Marseille coach of the Real Madrid Then he went through the Valdebebas press room.

Vinicius, a before and after. “I’m happy for him, we are seeing him do a fantastic job. We know what a player he is with spaces, for that first goal. He needed to score a goal. Making two today will give him a lot of confidence. He deserves it.”

Vinicius’s best match. “I don’t know. But two goals in the quarterfinals are very important.”

Varane. “We changed Rapha for Mili and we remain the same. It is not easy to lose a player at the last minute. A lot happens to us this year, but we are prepared.”

First part of the best this season, if you are proud. “I am happy for the players, because we prepare the matches and it is not easy. We continue in a good dynamic. From the beginning we have interpreted the game very well. It is a deserved 3-1. We have to recover.”

The Champions closer and the criticism, released? “We have not won anything, we are happy because what the players are doing is tremendous, we have turned it around, but there is still a long way to go, we will continue fighting, it is the turn”.

What are you most proud of. “The character of this team. It has not been easy. They are the ones who fight. This team has no limits. We have experience and they want to win more, they have character.”

Find a gap behind the sides. “We prepared the matches, we knew that their full-backs are very offensive and that there were possibilities of doing damage. Then the players have to do it. Our defensive part was good.”

Go to Anfield without an audience. “We are going to have to play the second leg. With and without an audience they are going to leave everything there on the field, I have no doubt.”

Klopp’s criticism of Alfredo Di Stéfano. “It is our stadium and we are very proud to play here.”

The Kroos-Modric-Casemiro trio. “They have experience, they are good and they show it at all times.”