Disturbing #indoctrinated #gangs

A group of 14 to 18 preteens of highlands that surrounds you after the manifestation of 8m because you go purple and ask you feverish: “Are you a feminist?”, “Don’t you think in Jesus Christ?”, “What do you think of Podemos?”, “And of Vox?”, “Do you love bulls?” makes you feel vertigo because you see them trained to make reactionary ostentation and challenge who disagree Arrested a chaplain from a holm oak school accused of sexual abuse

It rains in Spain these weeks. Last Saturday, the feminists had to challenge the storm to claim equality and conjure ourselves to the threat of fascist setbacks. I placed a buganvilla color gabardina, you know, between fuchsia and purple, and very cool katiuskas, with comic vignettes print in those tones. Water garments bought in Cantabria in those summers in which I return to the roots as so many edits. That night, after the demonstration and tapas with friends, the boots led to a disturbing encounter. Danger developer that we face as a society and that are not resolved with the war rearmaments to which they push us, but intellectual and civic.

Two of the friends were going to Puerta Jerez before each one took their neighborhood when four, six, eight teenage kids were planted in front shouting: “Where are the boots?”, “They are ideal!”, “Where did you bought them?”, “We want them equal!”. It was funny because they asked admired as in the face of the catwalks of New York or Paris when they are from Cristi shoes in the mountain town of Unqueras, of about a thousand inhabitants, and they are thanks to the good taste of the owner of the shoe store that bought them from a stylish Italian supplier that soon vanished. I gave them the data, fun. Believing they cared. My friend and I laugh, flattered that some of our forty youth style could grind him to that gang of fourteen. Then the highest and resolved, the leader, focused the shot:

“Are you feminist?” At that moment they joined four, six, eight men. There were complicit looks and giggles. Among all were more than twelve, maybe even eighteen. I noticed his homogenized look. They were private school, even if they did not carry their uniform. “Are you feminist?” The Laderilla repeated anxious. I remembered the recent attack, here in Seville, another Saturday, also at an early hour of the night, perpetrated by a group of adolescents against two men of our age whom they previously asked “are you fags?” I also remembered Chillida’s inspiring phrase about the terrible years of the Etarra threat: “You have to maintain a dignity a point above fear”. I assumed to answer:

–Of course we are. And you?

“Not,” the leader replied and all seconded.

“Oh, right?” So, would you agree to need the permission of any of these to travel, study, work, rent or buy floor, have a bank account …?

– I am not a feminist because I am of Jesus Christ.

“You can be both.” And as a Christian you will love the defense of the immigrants rights of the Ceuta vedrunas nuns and the priests of Jesuit Service to MigrantsTRUE?

-Ceuta? PFFF … – derogatory risites.

– Yes, a very interesting Spanish city. You should go. I work migration issues, as a journalist and …

-Journalist? Pfff … – more shared guasa. And what do you think of Podemos? –The spokeswoman for the load is released.

– And Vox? – The provocation of the kids, of non -intimid -sized childhood.

– What do you think?

They take to answer, although their eyes speak.

“I answer you without problems,” I tell you. I am from the left. But, above all I am a Democrat. I will always agree with a right -wing democrat than with an authoritarian left. In society, as in families, we do not all think the same and democracy is the best system of living without violence. In peace and freedom.

– Respect, of course. It must be respected, ”the kid concluded. But do you love bulls? –The load again with another classic of national neo -fascism again.

– No, but do you know who was passionate? Hemingway. Don’t you know him? Googlead it – I encouraged them since at the same time they fished with their mobiles. He was an American writer who came to Spain to tell the suffering caused by the coup d’etat and Franco’s war.

“Gran Taurino was also Lorca,” my dear friend terminated, “don’t she sound like you?” A great Spanish writer, from Granada admired throughout the world, who killed the Francoists for being left and homosexual.

They were baffled. The two almost fifty were hard to peel.

– What school are you? – I asked.

“Highlands!” – Ufanos exclaimed, when I had read on the arrest of a chaplain of that school in Madrid accused of sexual abuse.

“So Highlands …” I said with retintin. They instantly knew what I was referring to.

– Yes, the case of Madrid! – he recognized spontaneously who did nothing to us for Vox and bullfighting. It didn’t seem bad kid.

– Here in Seville there was another equal last year! – They announced.

-Oh really? My friend worried, also a journalist. And what happened?

– They threw it. Without more.

The girls had gone fed up with us. We could still advise them:

–Save your parents of any rare treatment, eye that is very serious.

Public University Key

When I already thought that I had everything that day, twenty minutes by bus, on the portal of my block a similar gang, of girls and boys one or two older years, students of a close religious concerted in the neighborhood, it made it difficult for me to enter my building with avious looks. When climbing, my daughter who had just returned, also with purple accessories and feminist symbols painted on her face, told me that they had intimidated her with questions similar to ours.

The two concatenated episodes have left me thinking this week. They arrive in a context of songs of the Face the sun and fascist greetings arm raised even in public institutesof harassment and aggression to those who denounce the exaltation of Francoism. Neither me, nor my friend, nor my daughter were physically attacked, but we felt harassment and uncomfortable.

It is inconceivable that feminist adolescents cornering one or two neo -fascists by questioning them: "Are you fac?", "Do you support gender violence?", "Vox vote?", "Do you love human rights?" So why we have to endure that girls and boys from the extreme right address us and atosigue with their "Are you feminist?", "Do you like we can?", "What do you think of Vox?", "Do you love bullfighting?"

Reflecting and trying to put myself in the shoes of the other, I see and recognize that we also, the feminists, we can seem, despite our even too fierce differences, a homogeneous group in ideas and even in aesthetics when they see us 8M or in the acts against machismo. But we do not surround those who identify as neo -fascist pijos and interrogate them: “Are you a fascist?”, “What do you think of gender violence?”, “You vote to Vox?”, “Do you love human rights?”

My daughter believes that maybe they will record us and are getting stuck with us on their social networks. Without ruling out, perhaps some or some, just like me, has been thinking when people check so different, but the same in human dignity, that we share the streets. It is surely a Naif hope for my part. Of course, opening to the different is not what promoted its sibiline approach, but provoking, ridiculed, making us feel in a minority and vulnerable. What is worrying.

In the search for solutions to the prejudices and rejection of some groups for others, the best way is always coexistence and education. Therefore, among other things, it is so serious that the right, wherever it governs, is trying to sink public universities. They do it for Promote business and benefits Of their friends and contacts owners of private universities, they do so to try to make their children, nephews and grandchildren relate and perpetuate each other as a leading caste while the children of the workers, when they go to the labor market, occupy worse positions.

But they also do it because if the public university gets against wind and tides to preserve that prestige to light years from the private universities that it has always had in this democratic Spain, the young people of the privileged classes to those who have been so committed to so much effort in exclusive and supremacist values ​​in their primary and secondary schools, concerted and private Teachers and teachers who have to be scientists, rigorous and critical. And there they may doubt the dogmas that have inoculated and enjoy learning to live together and even embrace the difference. So, for the common good, we protect and reinforce the public universities that the reactionary wave proposes to devastate.

#Disturbing #indoctrinated #gangs