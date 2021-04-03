While waiting for the autopsy on the body of pawn Alejandro “Bebo” Ochoa (35), who was found dead this Friday in San Luis after a mysterious disappearance, a disturbing detail was revealed: he was found with his head covered by a bermuda.

The data emerged in the last hours of this Friday, after the body was found under a tree in a construction site near Cortaderas, a small town located in the northwest of the province, according to the local media. InfoMerlo.

Death would date from “several days”, maybe “five or six”, the body presented a high state of decomposition and a jean shorts had been placed on her head. In addition, he recorded a cut on the neck and other injuries on the body, according to the forensic doctor Gustavo Lafourcade.

What’s more, The newspaper La República anticipated that a brother recognized the body de Ochoa this Saturday morning at the Cortaderas judicial morgue. Meanwhile, Criminal Judge 3, Patricia Besso, ordered the transfer of the corpse to the Villa Mercedes judicial morgue for the autopsy.

This Saturday the autopsy will be carried out in Villa Mercedes. Photo: Facebook

While the post-mortem examination is awaited, the investigations continue after the account of a witness, who stated that the rural laborer was kidnapped by two hooded men, with long weapons, that prowled around his house.

“Bebo” Ochoa had mysteriously disappeared on Saturday, March 27, until the San Luis Police found the body in the place “El Adobe”, located 150 meters from Provincial Route 1 at kilometer 17, a place that was intensely raked during the previous days by the troops and trained dogs.

That is why Ivana, one of Ochoa’s sisters, told the press that “it cannot be that they did not find him when they had been raking the area with men and dogs”, so for her the body was “planted “Less than two days ago.

The disappearance of the rural peon shook the inhabitants of the area, who mobilized with protests in front of the police station and roadblocks. Is that the Municipality of Cortaderas is a small and quiet place, with just over 1,500 inhabitants who they know each other.

The desperate request of Bebo Ochoa’s family. Photo: courtesy of El Corredor Noticias.

Within the framework of a series of procedures ordered by the Criminal, Correctional and Misconduct Court of the Third Judicial District, in charge of Judge Patricia Besso, according to Infomerlo.com, Ochoa’s cell phone was found, which is being appraised, and a visual inspection was made at the place where he lived.

Who was Alejandro “Bebo” Ochoa

“Bebo” Ochoa integrated a family of five siblings. He lived alone, without a wife or children, three kilometers from the Plaza de Cortaderas, the town located south of Villa de Merlo, northeast of San Luis. “Ochoa lives in the rural area. In the middle of the field, at the foot of the Sierra de los Comechingones”, remarked a local source consulted by Clarion.

The victim is linked to rural jobs. However, the same source says that it is actually “builder”. “I have been without work for more than ten days,” said the local with whom this newspaper spoke.

He lived in a very austere house, without electricity, located within a six-hectare field that is owned by his uncle. He had three sheep, a chicken, and two dogs. In addition, he moved by bicycle. And since his disappearance, there was no request for ransom nor was the family extorted, so, as the hours went by, his disappearance added to the mystery.

GL