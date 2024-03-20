Uruguayan filmmaker Federico Álvarez is directing 'Alien: Romulus', the new film in the saga created by Ridley Scott in 1979 with 'Alien, the eighth passenger', a film that won an Oscar for best visual effects. 45 years and 8 films later, the xenomorphs return in a terrifying and chilling trailer, which seems to return us to the origins of the successful franchise and which raised the expectations of fans.

In this disturbing advance we could also see the participation of Isabella Mercedthe American actress with Peruvian roots who would have a leading role in the film after her participation in 'Madame Web', a film that was highly criticized by experts.

When is 'Alien: Romulus' coming out?

'Alien: Romulus'a film that will be directed by 'Fede' Alvarez and that will have in production Ridley Scott, will be released in theaters in Latin America on Thursday, August 15, 2024, while in the United States it will be screened a day later. According to the description of the footage, it will combine science fiction with horror, which adds a dose of nostalgia for all fans of the saga.

The actress with Peruvian roots Isabela Merced will be part of the cast of 'Alien: Romulus'. Photo: Isabela Merced/Instagram

In March 2022, the Uruguayan filmmaker himself – who based his career on directing horror films such as 'Infernal Possession', 'Don't Breathe', 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', among others – indicated that 'Alien: Romulus' It was not connected to previous films in the franchise. Likewise, he noted that, after its run in theaters, it would be added to the Hulu catalog.

What is 'Alien: Romulus' about?

'Alien: Romulus' It does not yet have an official synopsis; nevertheless, Cailee Spaenythe protagonist, mentioned in an interview with Variety that the production will take place in the year 2122 and will take place between the films 'Alien, the Eighth Passenger' (1979) and 'Aliens' (1986).

What films make up the 'Alien' saga?

The saga was created in 1979 with 'Alien, the eighth passenger', the highest-rated film in the franchise and one of the ones that received the most awards. After 7 years it was launched 'Aliens'the most successful of all, having been nominated in 7 categories for the Academy Awards, in which it won twice.

Subsequently, they launched 'Alien 3' (1992), 'Alien: Resurrection' (1997), 'Alien vs. Predator' (2004) and 'Alien vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007). However, the quality decreased with the passage of films, something that changed in 2012, the year in which it was released. 'Prometheus', the highest-grossing of the franchise, as it grossed more than $403 million worldwide. Finally, in 2017 it was released 'Alien: Covenant'.

'Alien: The Eighth Passenger' starred Sigourney Weaver. Photo: 20th Century Fox

What is the cast of 'Alien: Romulus'?