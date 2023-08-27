Sunday, August 27, 2023
Disturbances | Trains run again between Huopalahti and Kirkkonummi, the disruption between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa continues

August 27, 2023
Disturbances | Trains run again between Huopalahti and Kirkkonummi, the disruption between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa continues

VR replaces long-distance trains with buses on the coastal railway. There are difficulties in the availability of buses, and VR asks passengers to be prepared for delays.

Train service operates again on the coastal line between Kirkkonummi and Helsinki’s Huopalahti, informs Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

Trains did not run for about 40 minutes on Sunday evening due to a system failure. On the coastal line between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa, the malfunction still continues, and the railway traffic center is not yet able to provide a repair estimate for the malfunction.

According to VR, long-distance trains between Helsinki and Kupittaa will be replaced by buses between Espoo and Karjaa. The long-distance trains between Kupittaa and Helsinki will be replaced by buses between Karjaa and Helsinki directly without intermediate stops.

According to VR, there are difficulties in the availability of buses. VR asks passengers to prepare for delays. There may also be changes in the train traffic on Monday morning.

