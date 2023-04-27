Disturbances | Trains are canceled in the capital region

The personal injury happened in the afternoon at Tapanila station.
The main line there is a disruption in train traffic on Thursday afternoon. The reason is a personal injury that happened in Tapanila, Helsinki.
Individual train services have been completely canceled and trains are running late. In local traffic, the disruption affects trains with codes I, P, K, R and Z.
Long-distance trains running on the main line may also run late.
#Disturbances #Trains #canceled #capital #region
Leave a Reply