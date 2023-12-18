Disturbances | Train service between Masala and Karjaa suspended, trains are replaced by buses on the beach line

The fault affects commuter and long-distance train traffic on the track section.

Train service was interrupted on the beach track between Masala and Karjaa on Monday, says Fintraffic.

The reason is a system error. Fintraffic said after ten in the evening that the commuter trains between Espoo's Kauklahti and Siunti have been cancelled, and the IC trains in the direction of Turku will be replaced by buses between Karjaa and Siunti.

According to Fintraffic, there is no estimate of the duration of the disruption.