Disturbances | Train delay information is not updated at stations due to a nationwide fault

You can get information about delays from the train departures online service.
Nationwide the fault causes that the train delay information is not updated on the stations' screens.
Fintraffic's rail traffic center says that the fault is currently being repaired, but there is no repair estimate yet.
You can get information about delays in train departures online servicewhich has train schedule information in real time.
#Disturbances #Train #delay #information #updated #stations #due #nationwide #fault
Leave a Reply