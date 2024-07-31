Disturbances | The police arrested a person who behaved threateningly in the center of Raisio

Static|The police announced after four in the afternoon that the situation has not caused any danger to bystanders, and that there is no longer any need to avoid moving in the area.

Martta Kostamovaara HS

16:05 | Updated 16:31

Police urged on Wednesday afternoon to avoid moving in the vicinity of Raisio’s center Tornikakatu. The police had a task related to disorderly behavior.

The police arrested one person who had verbally threatened himself and others.

The police announced after four in the afternoon that there was no danger to bystanders from the situation and that there is no longer any need to avoid moving in the area.