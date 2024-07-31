Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Disturbances | The police arrested a person who behaved threateningly in the center of Raisio

July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Disturbances | The police arrested a person who behaved threateningly in the center of Raisio
The police announced after four in the afternoon that the situation has not caused any danger to bystanders, and that there is no longer any need to avoid moving in the area.

Martta Kostamovaara HS

| Updated

Police urged on Wednesday afternoon to avoid moving in the vicinity of Raisio’s center Tornikakatu. The police had a task related to disorderly behavior.

The police arrested one person who had verbally threatened himself and others.

The police announced after four in the afternoon that there was no danger to bystanders from the situation and that there is no longer any need to avoid moving in the area.

