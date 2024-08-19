Disturbances | The merchant Timo Jääskeläinen refused to sell energy drinks to children – That’s when the torment began

Static|The reason for the disturbance is that the shop has restricted the sale of energy drinks to people under 16 years of age.

Young a group of children disturbs and causes vandalism in the K store in Nikinmäki, Vantaa.

A shopkeeper at Nikimäki K-Supermarket Timo Jääskeläinen says that especially in the evenings there are young children in different groups who behave very badly. According to the shopkeeper, the store’s staff have been harassed and barked at. In addition, they have been threatened to film videos on Tiktok. According to Jääskeläinen, the behavior is very difficult for the staff.

“No one should have to put up with this in their workplace,” he says.

There has also been vandalism in the store. Products have been taken to freezing or packaging has been spread, which has increased wastage.

Jääskeläinen estimates that the children who cause disturbances are between 12 and 16 years old. The reason for the disturbance is that the shop has restricted the sale of energy drinks to people under 16 years of age.

Nikinmäki is a neighborhood in Vantaa’s Korso with many small houses, where many families with children live. Jääskeläinen describes the area as generally very nice and emphasizes that the vast majority of children and young people in the area behave well and not all children and young people are by any means disruptive.

The merchant appealed to Facebook in what he wrote in the writing to parents in the area, that they would talk with the child at home about how to behave in public places, how to treat people and how to respect other people’s property.

“The majority of young people behave wonderfully, but unfortunately some have excesses,” Jääskeläinen writes in the petition.

Disruptive children and young people have been identified and, according to Jääskeläinen, they will be banned from the store. The staff has also been instructed to call the security guard and the police if necessary.

Iceman has worked as a merchant in Nikinmäki with his spouse since 2021 and before that as a merchant elsewhere since 2010.

According to him, children and young people who behave badly come across shops every now and then.

“After the start of school, the same phenomenon has reared its head again. A little stronger this time,” says Jääskeläinen.

Even in Nikinmäki, a few young people caused frequent disturbances a couple of years ago. At that time, the situation was resolved by Jääskeläinen inviting the young people and their parents to the shop to talk.

“It ended when the young people realized the effects of their actions,” says Jääskeläinen.