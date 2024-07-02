Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Disturbances | Terveystalo’s services are unavailable due to a technical malfunction

July 2, 2024
Disturbances | Terveystalo’s services are unavailable due to a technical malfunction
The disruption concerns at least appointment booking and digital services.

Terveystalo services are unavailable due to a technical malfunction.

The scope of the fault was not immediately clear, but it at least concerns appointment booking and digital services. For example, the Terveystalo phone application does not work.

Terveystalo’s application informs that the service is temporarily out of use due to maintenance work. The application directs you to contact the appointment by phone.

The fault has been located and corrective measures are underway, Terveystalo informs on its website.

Terveystalo’s communications could not tell HS how long the disruption would last.

