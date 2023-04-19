Disturbances | Spotify’s disruptions eased, the service was down for thousands of hours

For example, in the United States, Spotify’s outages affected more than 20,000 users.

Audio service Disruptions were detected on Spotify on Wednesday. Based on the Downdetector website, for example, more than 20,000 users in the United States and around 8,000 in Britain had problems.

There were more than a thousand defect reports in Finland.

Before half past four in the afternoon, Spotify announced the messaging service on Twitter that it was investigating the matter, and about half an hour later it said the situation has improved. However, in the comment thread, some users said that the service still doesn’t seem to be working as usual.