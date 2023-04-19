Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Disturbances | Spotify’s disruptions eased, the service was down for thousands of hours

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Disturbances | Spotify’s disruptions eased, the service was down for thousands of hours

For example, in the United States, Spotify’s outages affected more than 20,000 users.

Audio service Disruptions were detected on Spotify on Wednesday. Based on the Downdetector website, for example, more than 20,000 users in the United States and around 8,000 in Britain had problems.

There were more than a thousand defect reports in Finland.

Before half past four in the afternoon, Spotify announced the messaging service on Twitter that it was investigating the matter, and about half an hour later it said the situation has improved. However, in the comment thread, some users said that the service still doesn’t seem to be working as usual.


#Disturbances #Spotifys #disruptions #eased #service #thousands #hours

See also  Employment | TEM: Employment will grow more slowly in the future – 74 percent will be reached in 2024
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Epic Games acquired Aquiris, which became Epic Games Brasil, to whom we owe Horizon Chase

Epic Games acquired Aquiris, which became Epic Games Brasil, to whom we owe Horizon Chase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result