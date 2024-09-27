Friday, September 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Disturbances | Rail traffic stopped at Toijala – several trains are affected

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Disturbances | Rail traffic stopped at Toijala – several trains are affected
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

VR informs about the long delay of train traffic on its website that informs about exceptional situations.

All rail traffic is at a standstill on the main line in Toijala due to electric track damage, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

The Swedish Rail Transport Center estimates that a more accurate repair estimate will come around 11 p.m.

VR informs about the long delay of train traffic with information about exceptional situations on its website.

of VR map service based on this, the disruption affects several trains that run between Helsinki–Tampere or Turku–Tampere. According to the location information on the map, the trains are stopped.

#Disturbances #Rail #traffic #stopped #Toijala #trains #affected

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Americans abroad could tip the scales in the US election

Americans abroad could tip the scales in the US election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]