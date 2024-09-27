Disturbances | Rail traffic stopped at Toijala – several trains are affected

Static|VR informs about the long delay of train traffic on its website that informs about exceptional situations.

All rail traffic is at a standstill on the main line in Toijala due to electric track damage, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

The Swedish Rail Transport Center estimates that a more accurate repair estimate will come around 11 p.m.

of VR map service based on this, the disruption affects several trains that run between Helsinki–Tampere or Turku–Tampere. According to the location information on the map, the trains are stopped.