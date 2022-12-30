Disturbances | Problems with Elisa’s network connections – The repair can take almost until midnight

Problems with Elisa’s network connections have been reported in various parts of Finland. Elisa estimates that the repair of the malfunction will take until 23:35.

Elisa’s there are problems with network connections, and both the wired network and the mobile network are down in many places.

According to the Downdetector website, the problems started around five o’clock, and a little after six thirty, more than 3,300 error reports had been made to the website. By 5:43 p.m., more than 10,000 problems had been reported. According to Downdetector, Elisa’s services were working well until five in the evening.

Problems with Elisa’s network connections have been reported in various parts of Finland, for example in Helsinki, Joensuu, Oulu and Tampere.

Elisa’s website also didn’t work for a while between five and six, but around six the pages started working again.

Elisa also informed about the problem herself at around six, when the company’s website started working again. Elisa says that the cause and extent of the disturbance are being investigated.

“According to preliminary information, the disruption will have a wide impact on the services of consumer customers and business customers,” says Elisa in its announcement.

According to the company, the disturbance started at half past six. Elisa estimates that the repair of the malfunction will take until 23:35.

The news is updated.