Disturbances | Olkiluoto’s second reactor will only start producing electricity in October

Static|The electricity production of the second reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was interrupted earlier in September due to a fault.

Olkiluoton the repair schedule for the nuclear power plant’s second reactor is delayed by a week, told nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima on Tuesday. Now the company estimates that the second reactor will start producing electricity on the sixth of October.

A little over a week ago, it was reported that the electricity production of the nuclear power plant’s second reactor will be suspended for an estimated three weeks. The reason is a fault in the rotor of the water-cooled generator.

Broken down the rotor is replaced with a spare rotor in Olkiluoto.

The failure of the second reactor affects the electricity market in Finland. Recently, high prices have been seen in electricity on the stock market, and one of the reasons has been mentioned for the repair work on the second reactor in Olkiluoto. The reactor power is 890 megawatts.