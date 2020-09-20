Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP MP Supriya Sule seem to be having difficulties. Actually all three are accused of giving false or incomplete information about assets and liabilities in the election affidavit. The Election Commission has submitted an inquiry into the complaints against it to CBDT.The election affidavits of these leaders of Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena and its ally, NCP, contain allegations of inconsistencies. The three leaders may face scrutiny due to giving false or incomplete information about their assets and liabilities.

According to sources, apart from Sule, Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, complaints against Gujarat MLA Nathabhai A Patel have been sent for investigation based on the administrative review of the electoral panel. The Shiv Sena leader, who filed the affidavits of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, described it as a routine.

Our associate newspaper Times of India has come to know that the complainants have cited some material in support of their claim which suggests that the details written in the affidavits of these leaders are not correct. It is believed that for this reason, the Election Commission has referred the matter to CBDT.

The Election Commission is awaiting an update from the CBDT for action. If the allegations leveled against the leaders are found prima facie, then a CBDT case can be registered under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act. A maximum of 6 months in jail or fine or both has been done under this section.

In the electoral affidavit, a candidate gives details of his criminal background, assets, liabilities and educational qualifications. In 2013, the Election Commission had decided that CBDT will verify the assets and liabilities of the candidates written in the affidavit.