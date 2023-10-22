Sunday, October 22, 2023
Disturbances | Disturbances in platform and information screens at train stations throughout the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
The screens may show incorrect or outdated information.

Railway stations there are disturbances in the platform and information screens all over the country, says Fintraffic Rail Traffic Center in its announcement on Sunday around 10 p.m.

“The screens do not update and they may show incorrect or outdated information,” the center says.

The fault will be resolved. The center does not have an estimate of when the malfunctions will be repaired.

Up-to-date information can be found at junalahdot.fi.

