Disturbances | Denial of service attacks on Kela’s services continue

Coil Denial of service attacks on online services have continued on Monday, Kela says on Twitter.

Kela’s online services and Kanta services work almost normally, but according to Kela, there may be occasional disruptions.

Kela said last Friday that its online services were targeted by denial-of-service attacks from the night between Thursday and Friday.

However, according to Kela, customer data has not been compromised.