Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Disturbances | Denial of service attacks on Kela’s services continue

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

Kela’s online services and Kanta services work almost normally, but there may be occasional disruptions.

Coil Denial of service attacks on online services have continued on Monday, Kela says on Twitter.

Kela’s online services and Kanta services work almost normally, but according to Kela, there may be occasional disruptions.

Kela said last Friday that its online services were targeted by denial-of-service attacks from the night between Thursday and Friday.

However, according to Kela, customer data has not been compromised.


#Disturbances #Denial #service #attacks #Kelas #services #continue

See also  Putin spoke in Italian in "Evening Urgant"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Education will take 579 teaching positions in 2023 and 798 teachers in 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result