Monday, January 23, 2023
Disturbances | All healthcare numbers could not be contacted, the error has been fixed

January 23, 2023
January 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

Several welfare areas reported faults in telephone services. According to Telia, the fault was caused by an error in its internal systems.

Telecom company According to Telia, the fault in its services has been fixed and the services are being restored. According to the company, the fault was caused by an error in its internal systems.

In the afternoon, several welfare areas reported that they had problems with their service numbers. The fault disrupted, for example, the connection of calls and callback systems.

At least the Pirkanmaa, Kainuu and Etelä Savo welfare regions reported the faults.

In Kainuu telephone services and switchboards, callback systems and the emergency helpline number 116 117 did not work.

In a situation threatening life and health, it was advised to call the emergency number 112.

Pirkanmaa’s welfare area said on Twitter in the afternoon that the problem affected Telia connections in different municipalities, but also Sote handsets and the health advice number.

In Pirkanmaa, the fault occurred especially in service numbers with a queue or callback system. Instead, normal mobile phones work.

The welfare area of ​​Etelä-Savo, on the other hand, said that a technical malfunction in the phone services prevented the connection of calls to, for example, Eloisa Päivystyasavu’s number 116 117 from 12:50 p.m. The backup system was also out of order, and not all calls went through.

