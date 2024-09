In Kaisaniemi, there was a stabbing on Tuesday from early evening. The faces of the persons appearing in the photos of the article have been blurred in the HS editorial.

Six in the country on Tuesday evening Kaisaniemipuisto is busy. In addition to occasional passers-by, there are also several idle groups loitering in the park.

HS filmed a weekday evening at Kaisaniemi Park for a few hours. It quickly becomes clear what really happens in the park: drug use, fights, disorderly behavior and possible drug dealing.