Disturbances | A denial-of-service attack by a pro-Russian hacker group started in Finland, also targeting the Tax Administration

Static|The pro-Russian hacker group Noname announced that it was also behind last October’s denial-of-service attacks.

5.7. 18:18 | Updated 5.7. 20:03

in Finland several sites have been hit by a large-scale denial-of-service attack in recent days. The Cybersecurity Center confirms to STT that it is a pro-Russian Noname hacker group.

On Friday, according to the Cybersecurity Center, the targets of the Noname group were, among others, the Ministry of Finance, the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Bank of Finland, the Tax Administration, the Cooperative Bank and the City of Helsinki.

Despite the scope of the attack, it will not necessarily cause much harm to all sites. According to the Cybersecurity Center, Noname seeks visibility with its attack.

Tax Administration said on Friday that he was the target of a denial-of-service attack.

The Tax Administration notified the message service in X.

“Vero.fi may experience disruptions due to a denial of service attack. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the update says.

Tax Administration had to last October subject to a denial-of-service attack no less than twice within about a week. Both attacks were claimed by the same Noname group.

Also in October 2023, in addition to the Tax Administration, other parties were also targeted by the denial of service attack.