From: Tadhg Nagel

The Ukrainian President is traveling through the USA. The Republicans feel insulted in the election campaign. But Zelenskyj can’t just rely on Harris.

Washington, DC – The Ukrainian President’s visit to the USA Volodymyr Zelensky ensures in the US politics for continued tensions. The focus is particularly on Zelensky’s stop at a factory in Pennsylvania that produces ammunition for Ukraine. The republican fear disadvantages in the US election campaign because it is staffed by the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was accompanied. Now they are demanding that the Ukrainian ambassador be fired.

Republican MP and House Speaker Mike Johnson has called on Zelensky to fire his ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, because she organized a visit to a weapons factory in the state of Pennsylvania. Several Democratic politicians joined the visit on Sunday (September 22nd) – to the annoyance of Republicans who see themselves at a disadvantage in the election campaign. This is reported by several US media outlets, including: CNN and The Hill.

Republicans criticize Zelensky’s visit – is Kamala Harris campaigning with the Ukraine war?

Republicans criticize the fact that no Republican lawmakers attended the visit and that it was financed with taxpayer money because Zelensky flew into the state on an Air Force C-17 transport plane. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, launched an investigation on Wednesday (September 25). Comer sent letters to the White House, Defense Department and Justice Department requesting information about the visit. He said his investigation would get to the bottom of whether there was an “abuse of government resources that allowed Zelensky to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.”

A US defense official told The Hillthat the flight was a routine mission financed by the US Department of Defense. “The Department of Defense requested military air transportation support (MILAIR) to enable travel for senior U.S. government officials from the Departments of State and Defense,” the official said, according to the report. “These officials were conducting official business related to U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. “This included a stop at Newark Liberty International Airport, where they met with President Zelensky,” the official continued.

Trump’s Republicans see themselves at a disadvantage in the US election – and want to get rid of Zelensky’s ambassador

Nevertheless, Johnson wrote a letter to the Ukrainian president. According to the US website, this says Axiosthat the trip “took place in a politically contentious state, was led by a senior political appointee for Kamala Harris, and did not include a single Republican because — intentionally — no Republicans were invited.” According to the Republican, the tour was “clearly a partisan campaign event that… Democrats should help.” Ultimately, this “caused Republicans to lose confidence in Ambassador Markarova’s ability to serve fairly and effectively as a diplomat in this country.”

Other Republicans were also angry. “Who the hell is Zelensky to try to interfere in our elections? The arrogance of this guy,” said Senator Ted Cruz on his podcast on Wednesday Verdict. “And I have to say, the guy is an absolute idiot for coming to the United States six weeks before the election and attacking Trump and Vance,” Cruz continued.

Zelensky must convince Trump – he cannot rely on Harris’ victory in the US election in the Ukraine war

Zelensky was also criticized by Republicans because he appeared in an article in New Yorker Trump’s vice presidential nominee, Senator JD Vancedescribed it as “too radical” because it would cede Ukrainian territory to Russia and no longer support Ukraine in the war. Zelensky also doubted Trump’s plan Ukraine war to be able to finish quickly.

The Ukrainian president has not yet responded to the criticism, which may not help his efforts this week to secure his country’s support in its war with Ukraine. However, a number of Republicans, particularly in the Senate, have consistently supported Ukraine in its war with Russia and signaled that they would continue to do so; independent of political struggles. Today Zelensky and Trump meet for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. Since Zelensky cannot trust Harris to be elected, he must try to convince the former president of his cause. (tpn)