The unions have distributed the strike scheduled in Renfe and Adif just four hour before the beginning of this midnight after having reached an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility, according to Efe this Sunday, negotiation sources.

The General Company Committees of Renfe and Adif (composed of Semaf, CCOO, UGT, CGT, SF-I and SCF) convened seven days of strikes for days 17, 19, 24, March 26 and 28, as well as April 1 and 3, against breach by the Ministry of 2023 agreements both on Rodalies and on Renfe merchandise.

The mobilizations were going to assume, in their first five days, the cancellation of almost 1,400 trains of Renfe (1,383 trains) of the 4,260 scheduled in that period, 428 high -speed and long distance and 955 medium distance, in addition to 740 of goods