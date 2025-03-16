Distrowning Renfe and Adif’s strike after reaching an agreement the unions and the Ministry of Transportation

The Ministry of Transportation, Renfe and Adif, in addition to representatives of the Generalitat have reached an agreement with the unions to distrust the strike that was going to start at midnight on Monday, March 17 just four hours before the seven strike days called in Renfe and Adif, as confirmed by EFE.

In a statement, both the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility, the Department of Territori, Habitge I transicted ecological of the Generalitat de Catalunya all the unions present in the Company Committees of RENFE and ADIF except for the CGT, indicate that they have reached a series of agreements involved in the disconvocation of the strike.

“After the meeting held this Sunday, the parties have shown their satisfaction for having reached an understanding that, in practice, will allow this Monday, March 17, the expected rail services,” this statement continues.

The Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, wanted to congratulate the negotiating teams for the work and “the good disposition to the agreement”, moments after the information was made public.

The General Company Committees of RENFE and ADIF (composed of the Semaf, CCOO, UGT, CGT, SF-I and SCF unions) convened seven days of strikes for days 17, 19, 24, March 26 and 28, as well as on April 1 and 3, against the breach by the Ministry of the 2023 agreements on both surroundings and on Renfe Merchandise.

The mobilizations were going to suppose, in their first five days, the cancellation of almost 1,400 trains of Renfe (1,383 trains) of the 4,260 scheduled in that period, 428 of high speed and long distance and 955 medium distance, in addition to 740 of goods.

The reasons for the strike

Unemployment arises in response to what they consider breaches by the Ministry of Transport in relation to the transfer of the Rodalies service to the Generalitat de Catalunya and the management of Renfe merchandise.

The General Company Committee of Renfe denounces “the lack of advances in negotiations” and “the absence of working groups that address these issues.” In addition, they express their concern about the assignment of a railway section and the entrance of the MSC logistics company in the Renfe Merchandise subsidiary, which they consider a “possible undercover privatization.”

For its part, the Adif Company Committee convened all workers to a general strike, censoring the constitution of a mixed commercial company with the majority participation of the Generalitat before December 31, 2025. According to the Generalitat, the Statutes of this company would be agreed during the first half of March.

A similar episode occurred at the end of 2023, when the Ministry of Transport and Renfe and Adif unions reached an agreement to distrust a similar strike due to the transfer of rhodalies.