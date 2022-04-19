RBC: five districts of New Moscow became leaders in price growth for a “square” of secondary housing

Five districts of New Moscow have become leaders in the growth of average prices per square meter in the secondary market over the past ten years. At the same time, four of them are districts of the Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug (NAO), informs RBC with reference to a study by CIAN analysts.

The company compared the average cost of a “square” at the end of 2012 and the first quarter of 2022. As a result, housing prices on the secondary market in New Moscow more than doubled in some areas.

Experts noted that since the territories of New Moscow became part of the capital in 2012, they have improved transport accessibility and infrastructure. “Many locations near the metro are not inferior in quality of life to the territories within the old boundaries of Moscow. In this regard, the growth of average prices here is the most pronounced,” the authors of the study note.

The leader in price growth in the secondary housing market in Moscow over the past ten years has been the settlement of Vnukovskoye in the Nenets Autonomous District, where the cost per square meter has grown 2.5 times since 2012, an increase of 158 percent – from 95.3 thousand rubles to 246.3 thousand. It is followed by the settlement of Kievskoye in the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow (TAO), where the price of a “square” in the “secondary” increased by 147 percent – from 76.9 thousand rubles to 190.1 thousand. The top three is closed by the Marushkinskoye settlement in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in ten years the cost per square meter of housing there has changed by 145 percent – from 83.5 thousand rubles to 204.9 thousand. Fourth on the list was the settlement of Desenovskoye in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug with a price dynamics of 139 percent to 228.7 thousand rubles, and the fifth line was taken by the village of Kokoshkino in the Nenets Autonomous District with a rise in price by 136 percent to 193.6 thousand rubles by the end of the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the top ten included the areas of Yuzhnoportovy and Tekstilshchiki in the SEAD, the settlement of Ryazanovskoye in the NAO, Biryulyovo Zapadnoye in the SAD and Koptevo in the SAO – in all of them, the prices for a “square” in the secondary market over ten years increased by more than 117 percent.

Analysts attribute the increase in the cost of apartments in some areas to the opening of MCC stations or new metro stations, as well as the development of the road transport network, since the issue of transport accessibility significantly affects pricing in the market. So, in the Yuzhnoportovy district, where prices increased by 2.3 times, in 2016 the station of the Moscow Central Ring Dubrovka was opened. A similar situation occurred in Koptevo. The smallest price dynamics was observed in the prestigious locations of the Central Administrative District, ZAO and South-Western Administrative District, which already in 2012 were among the most expensive in Moscow.

