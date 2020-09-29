BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal government has proposed the use of fever ambulances in view of the rising number of corona infections and the flu epidemic that is expected at the same time in autumn and winter. In a draft of a draft resolution from the federal government for the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Minister of the federal states this Tuesday, the federal and state governments should present a concept as soon as possible, such as overloading hospitals and general practices could be prevented.

Such a concept should explore the possibilities of fever ambulances, specialist consultation hours and specialist practices. At the same time, risk groups in particular should be vaccinated against seasonal flu as a precaution.

The Standing Vaccination Commission at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) currently recommends seasonal influenza vaccination from the age of 60, for people with underlying diseases, for pregnant women, residents in old people’s and care facilities, as well as for medical staff and those who are particularly exposed at work.

Furthermore, according to this proposal, the federal states should set up a “suitable early warning system within seven days before the number of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants reaches 50 in order to avoid exceeding this incidence”. The state health authorities should inform the RKI about this. The concept of a corona warning light, as discussed by the Prime Ministers of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU), was not mentioned.

The paper says: “In view of the falling temperatures, the increased amount of time spent in closed rooms in the autumn and winter and the impending flu season, we must now be particularly careful.” This is especially true in the area of ​​leisure activities and private celebrations, which have recently shown to be the main causes of regional infection. According to the draft, the Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states should expressly appeal to all citizens to support the quick detection and containment of corona outbreaks when visiting bars, restaurants and events by providing correct and complete personal data and contact information. / Bk / rm / DP / he