Districts “A cow was heard from our window in the morning” – a massive facelift awaits Helsinki’s Malminkartano, locals tell about the change in the suburbs

The city improves the comfort and profile of Malminkartano.

There here some people rush to the train on a Christmas morning at Malminkartanonaukio. Cool air is felt on the skin as the temperature is close to zero. The ground is frozen.

A couple of friends are drinking coffee from a cardboard mug in front of an R-kiosk. They don’t seem to be in a hurry for anything.

At a distance, the mothers push the children in their carts, and there is a sparse but steady stream of joggers on the filling hill of Malminkartano peak: up a long fitness staircase, down a gentle sandy walking path.

Like is Malminkartano in the northwest corner of Helsinki. Vantaa will meet in the north, Konala industrial area and Vihdintie in the west. To the east, the area is bordered by Mtäoja and its green nature area.

The house stock consists of detached and terraced houses as well as low-rise apartment buildings. Most of the apartments in the area were built in the 1980s.

Now Malminkartano is facing a time of reforms, because together with Kannelmäki, it forms an urban renewal area.

Helsinki has designated three urban renewal areas where services and environments will be improved in the coming years. In addition, more buildings will be erected in the areas.

If considering what reputation Malminkartano has, the question is not easy to answer.

The name of Malminkartano comes from the manor located in the area hundreds of years ago, but today the place is known above all for its status.

Malminkartano seems to be somehow on the side of Vihdintie. Many Helsinki residents hardly know Malminkartano well. The area is often featured in the news due to occasional crimes, but overall the reputation is likely to be pretty neutral.

But what do the people of the ore manor themselves think about their home area and the reform project affecting it?

Aseman near we meet Tuula Kulmalan. He moved to Malminkartano in the spring of 1978, so he has a long-term view of the development of his home corners. Kulmala is revealed to be a patriot of the homeland.

Malminkartano is a wonderful place that has developed for the better, says Tuula Kulmala, who has lived in the area since 1978.

“Moved from the Helsinginkatu wilderness to the middle of nature on Kartanonvoudintie. Nearby was the experimental farm of the University of Helsinki, cows and pigs. In the morning, a cow was heard from our window, ”he recalls.

“We came here to the train station along the long trees when the ground was so watery.”

Although the region seems to have been a place close to nature decades ago, in Malminkartano’s opinion, Kulmala has always gone for the better.

“And everything new is good,” he commented on the city’s project to improve the Malminkartano area.

Unexpectedly there is a loud quarrel between young men nearby. One very angrily tells the other to fade away. After a moment of fuss, the other feels best to leave.

Tuula Kulmala states that the only disadvantage of the region is that there is sometimes disturbance at the station near the bars. But to return to the positive things, he says, all services are close by. There are also a lot of acquaintances.

“I always catch my mouth on a business trip,” says Kulmala.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere from here. This is a wonderful place to live. ”

When walking on the Malminkartano track, you should pay attention to the proximity of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Large planes cross the area so low that the noise catches the attention of the occasional visitor.

Project manager Max Takala says that according to plans, the number of apartments in Malminkartano will increase by 30 percent from the current one by 2035.

Helsinki In the city, the project manager is responsible for the Malminkartano – Kannelmäki renovation project Max Takala. He says that improving the profile of the region is intended to prevent regional segregation.

In Malminkartano, this means, among other things, that the share of owner-occupied dwellings, low-rise dwellings and right-of-occupancy dwellings in the area will be increased.

According to plans, the number of homes will increase by 30 percent from the current 2035. The larger population supports the services.

Overall, development is wide-ranging. The city is committed to improving the urban environment, as well as cultural, military, sports and educational services.

We want to strengthen the attractiveness of Malminkartano. For example, the station area will be improved.

“The lighting will be improved, the benches will be renewed, the paving and wall structures will be improved,” says Takala.

There is also vacant retail space near Malminkartano station.

Now the station has, among other things, Alepa, an R-kiosk, an Otto vending machine and a bar and grill. However, there is also empty retail space in front of the square.

The Malminkartano improvement project is extensive. For example, access routes are also being improved, green areas are being improved and improvements are being considered for the Malminkartano peak. There may also be a café next to the top.

Olli Paukkeri trains daily. He runs a couple of times up the fitness stairs to the top of Malminkartanonhuippu and from there down along a gentle sandy route.

Olli Paukkeri runs down the slope of the top of Malminkartano. He has first run up the fitness ladder. Paukkeri says he plays sports every day.

He moved to Malminkartano with his friend last August.

“I like Malminkartano. I’ve been training here before moving here. I usually run up the fitness ladder two or three times. ”

The settler Paukkeri seems to have adapted well to Malminkartano.

“There is nature and trees here, and there is good access to the city center by train or bus. Quite a quiet place. ”

The top of Malminkartano is a popular outdoor area with a fitness ladder.

Extensive views from the top of the ore mansion.

Little farther away at the foot of the top of Malminkartanon comes a Nordic walking Jukka Turunen, who has lived near the filling hill since 1984.

Turunen also welcomes the city’s project to improve the attractiveness of Malminkartano. The construction of additional housing does not bother him either. On the other hand, he says he has enjoyed it so far.

“Exercise and Sports facilities are good. The transport connections are also very good. And I haven’t encountered any violence. “