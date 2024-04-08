This Sunday a controversy arose in Bogota by the state in which the stadium grass was delivered Nemesio Camacho El CampinIn images, noticeable damage is observed throughout the playing field.

The two mega concerts of Karol G in El Campín they seriously affected the state of the grass, which did not receive sunlight for five days due to the walkway that covered the grass to avoid being trampled.

In the images you can see the marks left by the stage in the south goal of the 'colossus of 57' and in other sectors of the field the traces left by the enormous sound towers. In addition, the bright green color, characteristic of the grass, changed to a much more opaque one.

District Statement

The District Institute of Recreation and Sports undertook to carry out the fertilization and repair work on the stadium grass, ensuring that he will be in full condition for the match on date 16 of the Colombian League between Independiente Santa Fe and Atlético Nacional.

“The District Institute of Recreation and Sports, IDRD, informs citizens about the state of the grass at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium and the process that will be carried out this week, in view of the sports commitment on April 13 between the Independiente Santa Fe and Atlético Nacional sports teams,” the official statement began.

Bogota. March 16, 2024. SantaFe faces Tolima, in a game valid for date twelve of the BetPlay League 2024 l, at the Nemesio Camacho el Campin Stadium. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El tiempo. Credit: CEET Photographer: Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / Weather Share

“Once the artist's concert is over Karol Gthe company responsible for the event carried out its dismantling under the supervision of the IDRD, in the early hours of this Sunday, from 2:00 am to 12:00 pm, as established in the commitments prior to the event,” he added.

The repair work is underway after the clearing of the stage: “The first pruning and brushing of the field was carried out. Tomorrow, Monday, April 8, foliar fertilization will be carried out, giving continuity to the aesthetic procedure carried out on the grass. The “Wednesday, April 9, the work will continue with aeration and fertilization, complying with the actions that guarantee adequate conditions for the playing field.”

Regarding the images that circulated on social networks of the deteriorated grass with clear marks, the District Institute of Recreation and Sports stated: “It is important to clarify that the discoloration that is evident in the images taken from the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium are the result of a normal effect expected in this type of case, due to the shadow that the structures and the floor generate on the grass, preventing its photosynthesis.

Karol G's concerts in Bogotá took place at the stadium. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive / Karol G Social Network Share

And he added: “However, it does not cause any damage due to weight or traction. The technical quality of the field for the development of Colombian professional soccer is guaranteed. All conditions and care procedures are in place so that, with due pruning and work agronomic, assumed in its entirety by the businessman, the color and aesthetics of the field are recovered”.

Finally, they reiterated that it will be in perfect condition for the Betplay League match: “The IDRD provides a piece of peace of mind to all football lovers, the teams, and in general to the entire community, as it is estimated that Thanks to this careful process and treatment of the playing field, we will have a grass in perfect conditions, facing the football commitment that will take place on April 13.”

SPORTS