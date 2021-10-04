Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

After 6 months of cultural and social events within the major global event “Expo 2020”, this legacy will turn into a new city for the future called “District 2020” on an area of ​​480 hectares connected with G5 technology with a focus on agricultural technology, biotechnology, and new industries that will achieve value Greater for the national economy and an ideal place to live.

The city of the future “District 2020,” which represents a new economic and residential horizon in the long run, is based on the legacy of “Expo 2020” for future generations based on 4 main pillars: economic, urban, reputation and social.

District 2020 is a future city centered around people, and it will develop from Expo 2020 into an integrated mixed-use community that supports individuals and companies to achieve prosperity, as it is a “City of the First”, it will be a global center for innovation, bringing together a comprehensive and diverse community of stakeholders and encouraging prosperity and leadership Business and creativity, linking industry sectors and future technologies, creating a more resilient, intelligent and sustainable urban environment.

District 2020 came to deliver the message of Expo 2020 Dubai, which aims to connect minds and create the future, and will be a place that provides a new urban experience that embodies the latest lifestyles and modern business in all its aspects. It adds a creative dimension to the value of the lives and businesses of all its residents and visitors.

District 2020 gives priority to industries and technologies that shape the future of urban communities in the post-pandemic world, including smart logistics, smart mobility, smart cities and future industry, supported by technologies such as artificial intelligence, “internet of things”, 3D printing, big data and others. .

sustainability

Expo 2020 and District 2020 have been purposefully designed with the city of the future in mind to ensure sustainable use of the site after the Expo. According to the organizers, “District 2020” will inherit the platinum and gold certified buildings of “Expo 2020 LEED” and the smart meters built into them, and smart monitoring will provide digital feedback on energy and water consumption, allowing employees and residents Living more sustainably every day.

City of the first

According to the organizers, “District 2020” also aims to be the city of the first, where innovation is inherent, and will provide a live laboratory environment to explore, test and develop new ideas and apply the first, in one of the world’s most closely connected cities, as it will provide an innovative and competitive structure for the free zone and a framework A flexible organization guided by the vision and long-term strategies of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

wheel of development

District 2020 constitutes an integrated and world-class business community that supports and accelerates development in the country, a long-term economic engine for the city of Dubai, an incubator for innovators and creative pioneers, and a center to attract investment and create new and sustainable job opportunities. District 2020 will be an inspiring place and a destination for innovation, investments and distinguished talents. To a work environment designed to facilitate communication and exchange of ideas and goods in a creative manner, access to markets, new knowledge and the latest innovations of the human mind.

quality of life

District 2020 was shaped by design thinking that puts people at the center, prioritizing the needs of the future workforce in a rapidly evolving global landscape, as well as anticipating the needs of future residents looking to live in the community. Every aspect of District 2020 was shaped » Carefully designed to encourage and empower residents and visitors to adopt a balanced and active lifestyle and prioritize well-being, this can be seen through a wide range of health and fitness facilities, including: 10 km of bike paths, 5 km of running tracks and 45,000 square meters of green space The integrated mixed-use community will support the post-pandemic needs of both employees and residents and aims to create a sense of belonging to the community in which they live, work and enjoy recreational activities, and will reimagine the future of smart and sustainable urban spaces through the creation of workplaces. with flexible environments, integrating experiential events, attractions, diverse and eclectic F&B offerings, retail and hospitality, and comprehensive balanced offerings in One destination, and District 2020 will continue to grow in stages, with a population of 145,000 people upon reaching full capacity.

The legacy of generations

According to a far-sighted vision, the Expo site, which will be transformed into “District 2020”, has been planned according to the highest specifications, so that 80% of the world-class site facilities will remain within “District 2020”, as these facilities will be repurposed for the planned uses in the future. 2020» includes buildings with distinctive design, architectural innovations, advanced infrastructure and investment opportunities with a huge variety of residential and commercial spaces, including studios, multi-building complexes and apartments.

alive

The total surface area of ​​the developed exceeds 260,000 square meters of facilities, which will be transformed into residential, commercial and cultural neighborhoods in “District 2020,.” The site will include the “Rove Expo 2020” hotel and iconic tourist attractions, such as “Al Wasl Square and the Sustainability Pavilion (Terra), which will be transformed into a center For sciences, after the curtain came down on the “Expo 2020 Dubai” activities.

Intelligent Transfer

The Dubai Metro will reach “District 2020,” for which the “Route 2020” station has been assigned, and “District 2020” will include a smart transportation facility, in order to ensure ease of movement within the entire site using modern technologies, such as smart queuing, public transport applications and smart transportation services, and there is a track Dedicated to self-driving public transport vehicles, this route will connect all the landmarks and main points of the site with a length of 4 km. Three electricity sub-stations with a capacity of 132 kV supported by solar panels have been established on the site, and these stations will continue to serve “District 2020”.

innovation

Dubai has been ranked among the top 30 most innovative cities in the world, and the Smart Dubai 2021 project has set a road map for transforming Dubai into a smart, responsive and personalized city in the future. District 2020 directly supports this transformation by creating a scheme for smart cities that focus Innovative applications of advanced technologies such as “Internet of Things”, smart mobility solutions, robotics and smart applications will address challenges, improve services and enable society to work smarter and more sustainably, for example, autonomous vehicle (AV) routes that reduce pollution while providing mobility Effective, built-in IoT sensors and networks in buildings for intelligent monitoring of energy and water use, in real time.