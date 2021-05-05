ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers continue to fall. In Lower Saxony, six people in a vaccination center were vaccinated with a saline solution instead of the Biontech vaccine. The news ticker.

The corona infection * in Germany is slowly relaxing.

In the district of Friesland, more than 100 people are tested for antibodies because six syringes with saline solution instead of Biontech vaccine were inoculated in a vaccination center. (see first report)

General practitioners are demanding legal certainty when it comes to the question of whether they can vaccinate seven instead of six vaccination doses from a Biontech ampoule. (see update from May 5, 12:18 p.m.)

Update from May 5th, 12:18 p.m .: From the ampoules of the Biontech vaccine, doctors can sometimes draw seven, instead of the only six approved, vaccine doses inside. The German Association of General Practitioners has now called for nationwide legal security for medical professionals who want to administer a seventh dose of vaccine from the ampoules.

“It cannot be that vaccination doses are thrown away every day in Germany,” said association chief Ulrich Weigeldt to the newspapers Funke media group. Weigeldt further emphasized that family doctors who wanted to vaccinate as many people as possible with the existing corona vaccine should not risk “one foot in jail”.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also spoke out in favor of legal security for the use of the seventh dose of Biontech. It is not forbidden to draw a seventh dose from a vaccine ampoule, but it is also not legally guaranteed. “I understand that many doctors throw away the seventh dose of the Biontech vaccine for fear of the liability risk,” explained Lauterbach. The expert demanded: “The state must assume the liability risk.”

Corona in Germany: The positive trend continues – the incidence is falling significantly

First report from May 5th: Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees “light at the end of the tunnel”. According to the dpa, she is said to have said that on Tuesday (May 4) in online deliberations of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag about the gradual relaxation of the corona infection in Germany. Merkel referred to the falling number of cases and a slight relaxation in the intensive care units.

The positive trend also continued on Wednesday. According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, 18,034 new corona infections * and 285 new deaths were reported within one day – significantly fewer than a week ago. The nationwide 7-day incidence also fell significantly. According to the RKI, it was 132.8 on Wednesday morning. For comparison: last Wednesday (April 28) the incidence value for Germany was still 160.6, yesterday Tuesday (May 4) 141.4.

Much hope rests on the progress of the corona vaccinations. The vaccination rate in Germany continues to pick up speed. Overall, according to the vaccination dashboard figures, 29.5 percent of the population have now received at least one initial vaccination against the coronavirus *. More than eight percent of people in Germany are therefore already fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the federal cabinet launched significant relief for people vaccinated against corona. Among other things, easing of contact and exit restrictions are planned.

Vaccination with saline solution instead of Biontech: More than 100 people tested for antibodies

But not everything is going smoothly with the corona vaccinations * in Germany. A good one and a half weeks ago, on April 25, it became known that an employee of a vaccination center in the Lower Saxony district of Friesland had filled six syringes with saline solutions instead of the Biontech vaccine *. According to the authorities, a vial of the corona vaccine fell down while mixing the vaccine, which the employee initially wanted to cover up.

After the vaccinations with saline solution in the district of Friesland, possible victims are to be tested for antibodies this Wednesday. © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

On Wednesday (May 5th), possible victims are now to be tested for antibodies. The tests should be used to check whether the people have already received a first corona vaccination *, said a spokeswoman for the district of Friesland. A total of 117 people were therefore invited to have their blood drawn. The samples are then sent to the State Health Office. According to the spokeswoman, the results are expected in the coming days. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam