From: Daniel Geradtz

The Mansfeld-Südharz district declared a disaster on Saturday, which will allow help to be coordinated more efficiently. Unknown people steal sandbags.

South Harz – The flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt continues to worsen. On Saturday, the Mansfeld-Südharz district declared a disaster. As the responsible district administrator, André Schröder, announced, the decision was made due to the long duration of the defensive measures. Peter Kohl, mayor of the municipality of Südharz, classified the situation as critical.

Floods in Saxony-Anhalt: These are the consequences of a disaster

Detecting the disaster is also very important with regard to the organization of relief measures. The coordination of the measures is then transferred from the individual municipalities to the district. This allows them to mesh better. In the event of a major disaster, it is also possible to request local help. This includes, for example, a deployment by the Bundeswehr. According to the district, there are currently no plans for evacuations or requests from the Bundeswehr.

For a few days now, water has been being released in a controlled manner from the Kelbra reservoir, which is located directly on the border with Thuringia. The water level in the dam threatened to rise so much that it could potentially overflow. According to the Central German newspaper 45 cubic meters of water are drained from it per second. This means that the outflow is higher than the inflow, which at least eases the situation in the reservoir. But the measure causes the level of the Helme River to rise significantly.

Helmet levels continue to rise

As the Central German newspaper reported, the level continues to rise on Helmet Saturday. A new high of 2.43 meters was reached in the afternoon. The evening before, the water rose to a height of 2.30 meters.

On Thursday, a dike in the helmets was opened so that the water could be distributed across the open fields. © Heiko Rebsch/dpa

This despite the fact that the authorities made a far-reaching decision on Thursday evening to regulate the water level. They opened a dike on the river so that the water could spread into open fields towards Thuringia.

On Saturday, helpers noticed near the community of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuser district in Thuringia that unknown people had stolen 40 meters of sandbags from existing protective walls. They serve to retain water from the helmets. The protective wall was even completely removed over 20 meters. The perpetrators initially remained unknown. The district office plans to file criminal charges. Current weather forecasts predict further rainfall in the coming week, which will further aggravate the situation in the affected areas.

There are currently several areas in Germany with an acute flood situation. Areas in Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and Bavaria are also affected. (with dpa material)