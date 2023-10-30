District hospitals received the keys to new ambulances in the Omsk region. Another delivery of vehicles is expected in January 2024.

According to IA “Omskregion” The cars were distributed among Isilkulskaya, Kolosovskaya, Kalachinskaya, Moskalenskaya, Odessa, Krutinskaya, Kormilovskaya, Sedelnikovskaya, Russko-Polyanskaya, Tarskaya, Tavricheskaya, Tyukalinskaya, Tevrizskaya, Cherlakskaya and Sherbakulskaya hospitals. They received one car each. Two more cars were transferred to the Omsk Central Regional Hospital.

The authorities allocated 75 million rubles from the federal budget for the purchase. The doctors received nine UAZ all-terrain vehicles and eight Gazelle Next vehicles.

In September, 30 ambulances arrived in the Omsk region, and in the spring – 27 vehicles. Currently, about 240 vehicles provide the work of mobile medical teams. There are no medical machines in the region older than ten years of operation.

Last week, medical institutions in the Tomsk region received 12 ambulances. They were purchased within the framework of the national project “Healthcare”.