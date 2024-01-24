District heating without coal and gas: lake water and rivers as heat sources

To date, district heating has mostly been based on the combustion of gas, waste or coal. Projects in Esbjerg and Mannheim show that lake water and rivers can also provide heat.

SSeven degrees Celsius, it rarely gets warmer in Esbjerg in mid-November. The North Sea, reachable on foot from the center of the Danish port city in just a few minutes, is just over nine degrees. Hardly anyone would think of jumping into the water to warm up. And yet, in the future, around half of all households connected to the region's district heating network will be used to heat the lake water. This is made possible by two large heat pumps from Switzerland and electricity from wind turbines off the coast.

District heating has a long tradition in Denmark. Esbjerg laid the first pipes in 1917 to supply a public bathhouse with hot steam, a waste product from the power station. 25,000 households are now connected to the heating network, which extends up to 30 kilometers inland. Half of the hot water required for this is generated by a waste incineration plant, the other half by a hard coal-fired power plant, which is scheduled to be shut down next year. “It was already clear in 2016 that we needed an alternative to coal,” explains Esbjerg’s mayor Jesper Frost Rasmussen. He is an engineer and ran the municipal utility company Din Forsyning until his election.