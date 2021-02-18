BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The President of the German District Assembly, Reinhard Sager, sees opportunities for Easter holidays on the Baltic Sea. Sager, who is also the district administrator of Ostholstein, emphasized in the “Welt” on Thursday that he was against already speaking about the fact that there could be no Easter holiday in Germany. Holiday apartments could, for example, be handed over contactless, the hotels had all hygiene concepts. “I can well imagine that we can get openings on the Baltic Sea at Easter,” said Sager.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer had triggered a debate with the appeal that there should be no Easter holiday in Germany this year. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU), on the other hand, had already stressed on Monday that he thought Easter vacation was realistic despite the corona pandemic. On Thursday, the CDU politician said on the program “RTL Aktuell Spezial” about the chance for an Easter holiday: “That is definitely our goal. Our numbers are developing all over the country at the moment.” / Shy / DP / he