District Court The woman participated in the filming of the TV series, so she has not been able to be raped – HS collected cases where jurors have voted to overturn a judge on special grounds

In two recent rape cases, the charges have been dropped by the voices of the jurors. According to the professional judges, the evidence would have been sufficient for the verdict.

Middle Finland district court decision that caused a stir dismissing a rape charge in the jurors’ voice is rare but not unique.

Jury rarely vote for a professional judge. When this happens, it is usually a sexual offense.

Voting decisions are not recorded separately, but at the request of Helsingin Sanomat, the Legal Register Center searches the district courts for ten recent voting decisions.

With the exception of two, all decisions concerned sexual offenses.

In the four The situation in the case was the same as in the Central Finnish District Court: the jurors dismissed the charge against the professional judge’s view.

In one case, the judge would have dismissed the charge, but the jurors condemned it. The Court of Appeal sided with the judge, ie the charge was dismissed.

In one case, the dispute concerned compensation. The judge would have convicted the accused of paying far more severe damages for aggravated rape and rape than the jurors.

There were no jurors in the two rape cases, but the case was settled by a three-judge panel. The vote in these cases signals that issues of evidence related to sexual offenses are also difficult for professional judges.

Of the other two voting decisions, one concerned the so-called a false medical case one charge. The other related to a large-scale financial crime case sitting in a three-judge panel.

Boarders the essential disagreement in the voting decisions concerned the assessment of the evidence. The jurors ended up more easily believing the accused man, while the judge gathered evidence in his dissenting opinion to support the plaintiff’s account.

The jurors, for example, dismissed the rape charge in a case heard in the Helsinki District Court, where the man’s story changed his head. During the pre-trial investigation, the man spoke at several interrogations about unprotected intercourse, but in court he denied this.

The judge drew attention to the contradiction and found that the woman’s account was detailed and unchangeable. The woman’s account of being drugged and raped was also supported by an emergency call, a witness statement, and medical findings.

However, the jurors considered it possible that no intercourse took place because no man’s DNA was found in the woman.

“ The current jury system did not last even three months when the first scandal was over.

Middle Finland in a district court case, the jurors ended up dismissing a charge against a man in his twenties for the sexual exploitation of a child. The man was accused of satisfying himself in a video call against 11- and 12-year-old children.

The jurors felt that the children had been able to see or misinterpret the image they only saw for five seconds.

The judge, on the other hand, pointed out that the children ‘s account was detailed and commensurate with their age. The man’s story, on the other hand, was uncertain and contained a lot of “to remember” type of expression.

“There is no alternative course of action on the part of the defendant that could be assessed against the report of the plaintiffs,” the judge noted. He did not leave any significant doubt as to the man’s guilt.

Boarders statements, especially on sexual offenses, have been buzzing at regular intervals.

The current jury system had not even reached the age of three months when the first scandal was over. In February 1994, the jurors of the Helsinki District Court dismissed the rape charge, contrary to the chairman’s position.

A 30-year-old man was charged with raping a 16-year-old girl. According to the accusation, the man had left to follow the girl who had left the night bus at Malmi in Helsinki, forced her to take her and raped her at home.

The scandal was added by the fact that none of the jurors who made the decision had heard in court one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case, namely the girl’s own account. The matter had been heard in the hearings in three sessions, and the jurors changed during the hearing. The girl was heard in the first session.

This did not prevent the jurors from judging that the accused’s account was more credible than the girl’s. They decided to dismiss the prosecution.

Now such a situation is not possible, as by law the convicting formation must be the same as the one who received the evidence.

The problems are not completely gone. In addition to the votes themselves, corners have been raised on the special arguments of lay judges.

In the latest In the case that sparked the debate, the jurors of the Central Finland District Court dismissed the rape charge mainly because the woman had participated in the filming of the TV series months after the alleged rape.

“According to general life experience, after a few months, a rape victim will not be able to participate in such. On these grounds, the district court finds that there is considerable suspicion of the defendant’s guilt, ”the jurors reasoned their decision.

The man would have been convicted by a professional judge. He said convincing evidence had been presented to support the prosecution, including the victim’s physical and mental injuries.

In early May, the jurors walked over a professional judge in another rape case in the Åland District Court, the newspaper Nya Åland reported.

The man was charged with three rapes against his partner at the time. The woman had been acting asleep after the man had invaded her.

According to the jurors, a woman’s credibility can be questioned based on what she has said about her own reactions. He did not react as one could imagine reacting in that situation.

Nor did the woman express her reluctance in a way that the man would have understood.

According to the law, rape also occurs when someone exploits the inability of a sleeping person to express their will. The jurors pointed out that pretending to sleep is not mentioned in the law. They dismissed the charge.

A professional judge would have sentenced the man to almost three years in absolute prison.

“ The jurors assessed the likelihood of rape based on how they expected the victim to behave.

In both In some cases, jurors assess the likelihood of rape based on how they expected the rape victim to behave.

This was also the case in the third recent case, which dealt with the events of a relationship six years earlier. According to the woman, the man had forced her into anal intercourse in the middle of consensual sex.

The jurors found the report unreliable.

“If it had been a very disgusting event for the plaintiff against his express will, one might think he had tried to get out of the same bed and close to the defendant, but there has been no special reaction and no discussion before falling asleep.”

The judge, on the other hand, considered the woman’s account to be consistent and realistic and did not contain exaggerated features. The woman explained why she had only raised the matter after the relationship ended. The woman’s story was supported by communication between the couple.

The charge of joiner’s vote was dismissed.

Helsinki In a survey of newspapers in 2013 it was found that the jurors solve things with very little skill. They have particular difficulty in being neutral about sexual offenses.

However, attention-grabbing jury solutions are not always related to sexual offenses. In the early part of the millennium, the bribery charges of the senior management of the Finnish Maritime Administration were dismissed by the votes of the jurors.

The jurors were willing to accept officials ’bribes with their wives across the Caribbean and Brazil, as well as the use of a credit card from a trading partner. The rationale was that this was now the practice in international trade.

“The shipping industry is international, and cooperation requires adherence to international customs. It is a well-known fact that the marketing ability of Finns in the world is not good. ”

In the Court of Appeal, the decision turned on its head and the defendants were given conditional imprisonment for taking bribes.

The bride of the prime minister charges against the then prime minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) privacy-infringing information was dismissed in the district court by a jury vote.

“[Kirjan kirjoittanut entinen naisystävä] is an ordinary woman who wanted to share her love with the world. Here, too, two completely different worlds met for a while, ”the jurors said.

The outcome changed already in the Court of Appeal, and in the end the case progressed to the Supreme Court. It condemned fines for both the ex-girlfriend and the book’s publisher book about sex scenes.

