District Court Sebastian Tynkkynen from Basic Finns again charged with incitement against a group of people, Tynkkynen denies having committed a crime

Tynkkynen has been convicted of incitement against a group of people twice before.
Basic Finns Congressman Sebastian Tynkkynen has once again been charged with incitement against a group of people. The Oulu District Court reports that the charge has been filed at the end of March. He told me about it first MTV.
Tynkkynen denies having committed a crime. He tells STT that the prosecution is about his municipal election campaign.
Tynkkynen has been convicted of incitement against a group of people twice before. Both convictions concerned writings on Muslims published by Tynkkynen.
