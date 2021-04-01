Thursday, April 1, 2021
District Court Sebastian Tynkkynen from Basic Finns again charged with incitement against a group of people, Tynkkynen denies having committed a crime

April 1, 2021
Tynkkynen has been convicted of incitement against a group of people twice before.

Basic Finns Congressman Sebastian Tynkkynen has once again been charged with incitement against a group of people. The Oulu District Court reports that the charge has been filed at the end of March. He told me about it first MTV.

Tynkkynen denies having committed a crime. He tells STT that the prosecution is about his municipal election campaign.

Tynkkynen has been convicted of incitement against a group of people twice before. Both convictions concerned writings on Muslims published by Tynkkynen.

