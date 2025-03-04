The chaos at Hannover 96 is finally perfect. Because the Supervisory Board of the second division club has not been able to agree on a new managing director for months, the shareholders around the long-time club boss Martin Kind had submitted an application to the district court of Hanover. But this was rejected by the Hanover District Court. Back of the procedure: The club must submit its license for the coming season to submit its license for the coming season until March 17. And this application needs the signature of a managing director.

But this has not been available at Hannover 96 since child’s final dismissal eight months ago. Sports director Marcus Mann is equipped with procuration, but he must not sign the license documents. As an agreement on a new managing director is not in sight on the Supervisory Board, the child side had submitted the application for the appointment of an emergency manager so as not to endanger the license, but now the Hanover District Court thwarted this plan. “According to the partnership agreement, managing directors are responsible for the supervisory board. This is occupied and fundamentally able to make decisions. This also includes the timely appointment of a managing director who can arrange the signing and submission of the licensing documents, “it said in a message from the court.” An intervention by the register court is therefore not necessary. ” It is not the task of the court “to ensure the ability to act and thus competitiveness of society instead of the respective social organs” in the event of disputes within society “. Sports director Mann is the desired candidate on the capital side. The club side around President Sebastian Kramer rejects Mann and instead announced that he had found a candidate who is to become the sole managing director. However, the child side would only agree to the candidate if he acts as a second managing director next to men.