District Court | IS: The teenage killer of Koskela will receive compensation of thousands of euros

HELSINKI The district court gave its verdict on a case in which three women working in the social and health care sector were accused in court of prying into the information of a boy convicted of murdering a teenager in Koskela, says Evening News.

According to IS, all three women were convicted of a data protection crime and one was also convicted of breach of duty. The crime in the case was a data protection crime.

The boy, now in his twenties, demanded 1,500 euros in compensation for suffering from all three defendants, the newspaper says.

According to IS, the women received fines and were ordered to compensate the boy a total of 2,500 euros.

Evening News says that, according to the accusation regarding information extraction, a woman in her fifties, who worked in the field of psychiatric and substance abuse services, looked at information related to the child protection client of the teenage murderer of Koskela without a basis related to her duties or the guardian’s permission in December 2020.

The woman denied the crime on the grounds that viewing the data would have been an accident. According to the woman, the information was open on her computer for only 32 seconds.

The woman received a 30-day fine for the data protection offense, which meant her income was 1,470 euros. In addition, he was sentenced to compensate the boy with 600 euros.

The magazine according to the report, another convict, a 40-year-old woman working as a home care nurse, denied the crime and claimed that, according to what she said, she had not knowingly viewed such patient records that were not related to her work.

However, he admitted that he was careless when the information was left open on his computer, Ilta-Sanomat says.

The third convict is a woman in her sixties who worked as a benefits processor, who, according to the indictment, had looked at the boy’s customer information from the customer work information system of the social and health sector.

The woman was sentenced to a 40-day fine for a data protection crime and breach of official duty, which meant her income was 1,000 euros. The woman was also sentenced to pay the boy 400 euros in compensation, the newspaper reported.

The judgments of the Helsinki District Court are not yet legally binding.

I’m asking the teenage accident happened in 2020 near Helsinki’s Koskela hospital area.

The Helsinki district court sentenced three boys to long prison sentences for murder and other crimes in September 2021.